Murder arrest made in stabbing of Palm Desert woman

Arrest made in Palm Desert murder

Palm Desert, Calif. - The woman killed in a stabbing on Sunday has been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department as Nicole Henderson, 33, of Palm Desert.

21-year-old Richard Colin Holbrook, of Escondido is now in custody, charged with murder.

Henderson was found dead in an apartment on Panorama Drive just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The Sheriff's Department tells News Channel 3 when deputies arrived, the victim had "significant trauma to her body."

Deputies say within minutes, Holbrook was detained in the neighborhood. He remains in the Indio jail, according to deputies.

The apartment was declared a crime scene and investigators spent hours on scene.

The Central Homicide Unit is investigating this death. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Hendry at the Palm Desert Sheriff Station Investigation Bureau at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Loureiro with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.