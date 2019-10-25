Four taken to hospital in possible DUI crash in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriffs are investigating a chase that resulted in a four car pileup at Highway 111 and Portola in Palm Desert. The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night.
Sheriffs say a deputy spotted a possible DUI driver speeding down Highway 111. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop and kept speeding southbound on Portola.
The driver ended up hitting three other cars. Four people were injured, including the suspect, and were taken to local hospitals.
The scene was clear by 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15