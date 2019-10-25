Four taken to hospital in possible DUI crash in Palm Desert

102419 10p portola axe

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriffs are investigating a chase that resulted in a four car pileup at Highway 111 and Portola in Palm Desert. The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Sheriffs say a deputy spotted a possible DUI driver speeding down Highway 111. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop and kept speeding southbound on Portola.

The driver ended up hitting three other cars. Four people were injured, including the suspect, and were taken to local hospitals.

The scene was clear by 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.

