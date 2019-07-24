Multiple power lines down in Thermal
THERMAL, Calif.- - Multiple power lines are down in the Thermal area as a result of a storm that passed through the area.
On Tyler Street and 66th Avenue, power lines fell on top of a vehicle, resulting in the roadway being shut down and the driver needing to quickly exit the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
There are power lines and/or poles reported down in the following areas according to CHP:
- Tyler St / 66th Ave
- 68255 Polk St
- Polk St / 70th Ave
- Jackson St / 64th Ave
- Date Palm Ave / 6th St
The Imperial Irrigation District has not reported any customers without power in the area at this time. We have reached out to a spokesperson for updates but have not heard back.
CHP has also reported at least five instances of trees being down and blocking roads in Thermal and Mecca.
Trees are down in:
- Jackson St / 66th Ave
- 91375 7th St
- 60th Ave / Van Buren St
- Johnson St / 66th Ave
- 62nd Ave / Jackson St
