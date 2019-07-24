Multiple power lines down in Thermal

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

THERMAL, Calif.- - Multiple power lines are down in the Thermal area as a result of a storm that passed through the area.

On Tyler Street and 66th Avenue, power lines fell on top of a vehicle, resulting in the roadway being shut down and the driver needing to quickly exit the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There are power lines and/or poles reported down in the following areas according to CHP:

Tyler St / 66th Ave

68255 Polk St

Polk St / 70th Ave

Jackson St / 64th Ave

Date Palm Ave / 6th St

The Imperial Irrigation District has not reported any customers without power in the area at this time. We have reached out to a spokesperson for updates but have not heard back.

CHP has also reported at least five instances of trees being down and blocking roads in Thermal and Mecca.

Trees are down in: