Multi-vehicle crash on SR 62 & I-10

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 10:07 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 11:40 PM PDT

All lanes were blocked following a crash between at least four vehicles on Interstate 10 and SR 62.

The crash was initially reported at 9:34 p.m., with one vehicle reported overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says at least two people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

As of 11:30 p.m., the #2 lane is back open.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

