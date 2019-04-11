Multi-vehicle crash on SR 62 & I-10
All lanes were blocked following a crash between at least four vehicles on Interstate 10 and SR 62.
The crash was initially reported at 9:34 p.m., with one vehicle reported overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP says at least two people suffered minor to moderate injuries.
As of 11:30 p.m., the #2 lane is back open.
