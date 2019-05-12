Multi-injury crash in Beaumont, driver suspect of being under the influence

BEAUMONT, Calif. - An intersection in Beaumont was closed Saturday, after a crash involving a driver suspected of being under the influence.

It happened just before 3 pm, at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and Sixth Street. Witnesses say the driver of a Lincoln sedan was heading westbound at a high rate of speed and went through a red light, before crashing into a van. That van then overturned.

Two people were critcally injured in that crash. One has moderate injuries, and three have minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the sedan was suspected of driving under the influence and was also taken to the hospital.