Mountain road repair status meeting to be held Friday

Mountain road repair meeting to be held

BEAUMONT, Calif. - Mountain road closures are still causing an issue for daily commuters and visitors.

Caltrans says they will provide an update on the 74 and 243 emergency projects and closures later this morning. They'll also be announcing changes to the current escort schedule.

In addition to Caltrans, Congressman Raul Ruiz and Senator Jeff Stone will be present at the meeting, as well as representatives from the County, CHP, the County Economic Development Agency, and the Forest Service -- among others.

Mountain residents and commuters that have talked with News Channel 3 over the past few months say the repairs have caused a headache since February's record-breaking February storm destroyed parts of the 243 and 74 -- leading to repair projects that have taken months.

Today's meeting is set to take place at 11 am at the California Highway Patrol station in Beaumont. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

