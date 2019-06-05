News

Motorist killed in Cabazon rollover wreck

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:34 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:35 AM PDT

CABAZON, Calif. - Police and firefighters were on the scene of a deadly wreck in Cabazon Wednesday morning.

A pick-up truck rolled over crushing an occupant at 7:32 a.m. along Interstate 10 eastbound just east of Morongo Trail.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck rolled over and onto a person inside.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no word on their identity.

The freeway's slow lane was shut down for the police and fire activity, but traffic was still moving without delay.


