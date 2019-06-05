Motorist killed in Cabazon rollover wreck
CABAZON, Calif. - Police and firefighters were on the scene of a deadly wreck in Cabazon Wednesday morning.
A pick-up truck rolled over crushing an occupant at 7:32 a.m. along Interstate 10 eastbound just east of Morongo Trail.
The California Highway Patrol said the truck rolled over and onto a person inside.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no word on their identity.
The freeway's slow lane was shut down for the police and fire activity, but traffic was still moving without delay.
