Motorist jumps from ambulance after early morning collision
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Police were searching for a motorist who jumped from an ambulance following an early morning Palm Desert collision Friday.
The California Highway Patrol said a collision was reported shortly after three a.m. Friday on Interstate 10 at Washington Street.
A patient involved in the collision was reportedly uncooperative with medics called to the scene.
CHP officers told News channel 3 the person jumped out of an ambulance after it stopped to wait for a police escort at Cook Street just north of the freeway. The person then ran off and was not located despite police in the area searching for them.
