Motorcyclist seriously injured in Desert Hot Springs crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs this morning, suffering serious injuries.



The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. in the 72000 block of Dillon Road, near Vee Bee Road.



Firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers arrived to find the motorcyclist beneath the vehicle, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.



The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Newman said.



Westbound Dillon Road was closed for about two hours while emergency personnel were on scene.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15