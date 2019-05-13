Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 74 south of Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - An accident involving a motoryclist on Highway 74 southbound, south of Palm Desert, was reported around 5:00 Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened in the southbound lanes near Mesa View Drive.

We are told the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The CHP temporarily shut down southbound traffic on Highway 74, while the accident was investigated.

No word yet on how it happened, and we don't yet have the name of person who was injured.

