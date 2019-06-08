Motorcyclist hospitalized after falling 200 ft. off Highway 74

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Cal Fire responded to a motorcyclist over the side of Highway 74 near Mile Marker 89, just after 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Cal Fire reports the person had fallen around 200 ft. off the highway. Fire personnel were able to make access to the patient about two hours after the collision occurred.

#74Incident [UPDATE] - 1:20 am Fire personnel made access to the patient and are now working to haul back up the hill to an awaiting air ambulance. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 8, 2019

In a tweet, Cal Fire confirmed the person was extricated and transported by air to a local hospital. According to California Highway Patrol, roads were closed in the area for about two and a half hours during the rescue.

No word on the condition of the motorcyclist. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.