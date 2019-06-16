Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Palm Desert.

The accident happened just before 6:50 Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Monterey Avenue and Shadow Ridge Road.

Police tell us the man on the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Monterey, and crashed into a Toyota SUV, that was traveling southbound on Monterey, and making a left- hand turn onto Shadow Ridge.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

We are told the female driver in the Toyota cooperated in the investigation.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

The crash is under investigation.

