News

Motorcross rider airlifted with serious injuries in Anza

By:

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 12:56 PM PST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 12:56 PM PST

ANZA, Calif.- - A motocross rider was seriously injured today in Anza.
   
Cal Fire Riverside crews were dispatched to the 50100 block of Highway 371 about 10:15 a.m.

A Mercy Airlift helicopter responded to the scene and transported the rider to an area hospital. 
   
The circumstances of the accident or the type of injuries the rider suffered were not immediately available.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries