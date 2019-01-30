Motorcross rider airlifted with serious injuries in Anza

ANZA, Calif.- - A motocross rider was seriously injured today in Anza.



Cal Fire Riverside crews were dispatched to the 50100 block of Highway 371 about 10:15 a.m.

A Mercy Airlift helicopter responded to the scene and transported the rider to an area hospital.



The circumstances of the accident or the type of injuries the rider suffered were not immediately available.

#CahuillaIncident [UPDATE] 11:15 am - The patient was transported by air to a local hospital. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 30, 2019