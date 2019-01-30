Woman wanted for pepper spraying caseworker, parental child abduction in Indio

INDIO, Calif.- - Indio Police are seeking a woman wanted for parental child abduction in Indio.

A 16-year-old juvenile was in the process of being released from an Indio mental health care facility into Social Services care when Latasha Dove approached and allegedly pepper sprayed the caseworker.

Dove and the 16-year-old juvenile then fled in a 1993 Ford Escort station wagon, pictured below.

Dove is described as a 5' 9" African American female weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Dove was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded zip-up sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The license plate number is 7UVU496.

The incident information did not meet Amber Alert criteria, according to an Indio Police Department news release.

Read the Indio Police Department release below.