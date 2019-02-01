Mother wanted for abducting daughter in Indio arrested

INDIO, Calif.- - A Long Beach woman who was wanted for abducting her 16-year-old daughter from the custody of Child Protective Services in Indio has been arrested.

Latasha Dove was taken into custody Friday morning after conducting a search of an apartment in Long Beach, California. Indio Police Department Detectives told News Channel 3's Tom Tucker that they believed that Dove was traveling to the Long Beach or Los Angeles area, where she and her daughter were from.

Indio Police Major Crimes and Street Crimes Detectives and officers from the Long Beach Police Department took Dove into custody without incident at 9:50 a.m.

Dove is in the process of being booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Her 16-year-old daughter is in good health and is unharmed, and has since been turned back over to the care of Child Protective Services.

An initial flyer issued by the Indio Police Department stated that Dove had pepper sprayed a caseworker in the process of the abduction on January 29, but Administrative Officer Benjamin Guitron IPD later told News Channel 3 that no one was injured during the incident.

The 16-year-old juvenile was in the process of being placed in the care of Child Protective Services in Long Beach when she was allegedly abducted. The juvenile was in the care of Child Protective Services in at a facility located at 47915 Oasis Street Indio.

The abduction did not trigger an amber alert, according to Guitron.