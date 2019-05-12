Mother's Day celebration raises money for domestic abuse victims

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - One valley business is using their Mother's Day celebration to raise money for an important cause.

Coachella Valley Brewing Co. in Thousand Palms hosted an all-day benefit Sunday featuring live music and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to Shelter from the Storm, an organization that helps victims of domestic abuse.

"What better charity to provide for those mothers in need, those daughters of mothers in need," said Ben Crowson, one of the organizers of the event. "Shelter from the Storm is such a great and giant part of this desert that it was a no brainer for us."

The event featured live performances from all-female musicians, or female-led bands. There was also a silent auction with pieces donated by local artists.

"They've got cornhole, they have jenga, they have food, they have beer, they have art," said Kylee Curry, a mother at the celebration. "It's a great place to hang out for the day!"

The live musical performances will continue Sunday at the Coachella Valley Brewing Co. through 7 p.m.

