Mother & daughter struck by vehicle while crossing road in Cathedral City

A mother and daughter are in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a Cathedral City Friday afternoon.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the crash was reported at approximately 4:31 p.m. in the area of Cathedral Canyon and Ortega Road.

Officers say a 68-year-old mother and her 14-year old daughter, both from Cathedral City, were walking on a crosswalk with flashing warning lights when they were struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to a local hospital. The mother sustained serious injuries and is still receiving medical treatment at this time. The daughter sustained minor injuries.

Police say the identities of the two victims will not be released.

The driver, identified only as a 71-year-old Cathedral City resident, stopped after the crash and cooperated with police. Officers say drugs and/or alcohol did not play a role in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not disclose whether the man was placed under arrest. No other details on the incident were released.

