Mother arrested for allegedly giving marijuana to her young children

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Desert Hot Springs mother was arrested for allegedly supplying marijuana to her young children earlier this month.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, several concerned citizens sent a video that was spread through social media to police on July 10.

The video shows two children, approximately ages 12 and 6 according to DHSPD, smoking what appears to be marijuana.

DHSPD detectives took over the investigation and on July 17, served a search warrant in the 66600 block of Third St. The warrant resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Elaina Kabler for 3 counts of supplying marijuana to a child under 12 as well as 3 counts of child endangerment.

Kabler was booked into RSO Banning Jail and is being held in lieu of $50,000.00. According to jail records, Kabler is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

