Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Indio, Coachella, Thermal

INDIO, Calif.- - Mosquitoes in three desert cities have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District (CVMVCD).

This is the first instance of mosquitoes testing positive for the virus this year.

Four samples which were gathered from traps that had been set up in Indio, Coachella, and Thermal tested positive.

The traps were set up in the following locations:

Avenue 53 and Shady Lane in Coachella

Avenue 43 and Golf Center Parkway in Indio

Avenue 60 and Tyler Street in Thermal

Testing was conducted in the CVMVCD lab.



“The wet winter and warm temperatures produced more mosquitoes than we usually have at this time of year, so it is not surprising to see virus activity,” said Jeremy Wittie, General Manager of the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. “We urge residents across the valley to be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites given we have detected the virus in three different locations spanning a wide area.”

WNV has been detected in two California counties this year as of May 3.

People can contract the virus by being bitten by an infected mosquito. WNV symptoms are often flu-like; fever, headache, and body aches, but some people may not experience any symptoms at all. Children and the elderly are more likely to experience extreme symptoms.

To prevent mosquitoes from making your home their home, CVMVCD recommends the following: