Mosquito spraying planned in three desert cities this week

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Vector control officials announced today they are planning to spray for mosquitos in three separate areas of the Coachella Valley between tomorrow and continuing into the weekend.



The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will continue to conduct what are known as ``ultra-low volume applications'' of pesticide spray beginning Thursday in parts of the cities of Coachella and Palm Springs, where West Nile virus was detected earlier this month. Officials also are planning to start conducting spray applications in a rural area near Thermal beginning on Friday.



``While control efforts have reduced adult and larval mosquitoes in those areas, the adult mosquito population continues to be above average,'' according to an agency statement.



There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in the Coachella Valley.



The treatments near Thermal are set to be conducted by helicopter Friday through Sunday during the overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., in an area bounded by Avenue 68, Johnson Street, Avenue 74 and state Route 86, according to the Vector Control District.



Officials plan to conduct the treatments in Coachella and Palm Springs by truck between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.



In Coachella, the application area is bordered by Avenue 52, Tyler Street, Avenue 54 and Calle Empalme.



The Palm Springs application area is within Sunny Dunes Road, Vella Road, just south of Mesquite Avenue, and El Placer Road.



The Vector Control District asked the public to call 760-342-8287 to

report mosquito problems, request mosquitofish, or to report standing water where mosquitoes breed. Officials also requested dead birds be reported to the California Department of Public Health at 877-968-2473.

