Mosquito spraying due in Mecca due to `persistent virus activity'

Frank Hadley Collins/MGN

An increase in mosquito-borne viruses in Mecca has prompted officials to increase efforts to control the Eastern Coachella Valley mosquito population to reduce transmission of West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis in the region, beginning with a round of helicopter spraying in the city starting tomorrow.

From Wednesday through Friday, from 8 p.m. to midnight each night, helicopter aerial applications will be conducted in the area bordered by the Salton Sea, Hayes Street, Buchanan Street and Avenue 69, excluding organic properties and fish farms, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and

Vector Control District.

Map of spraying area (Courtesy of CVMVCD)

St. Louis encephalitis has been detected in Mecca and North Shore this year, while West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes found in Thermal, Palm Desert, and Indian Wells.

In addition to the applications, district officials said public outreach and enhanced surveillance of the area will continue, including a public outreach presence at the Flying Doctors Health Fair and Clinic in

Thermal on Sept. 29

District officials warned residents to watch out during the early morning and evening hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

"With the oppressive temperatures we are experiencing, it is likely that people will be outdoors in the early morning or evening, enjoying a little respite from the heat,'' CVMVCD spokeswoman Jill Oviatt said.

"This is exactly when virus-carrying mosquitoes are looking to bite a warm-blooded animal, like us. We ask everyone to take proper precautions and cover up or wear repellent to reduce the risk of getting bitten by an infected mosquito and developing a potentially serious disease.''

While most experience no illness if bitten, some people will have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches. Rare cases can result in hospitalization and/or death. Young children, the elderly and those with lowered immune systems are at greater risk of severe symptoms.

Any local mosquito problems should be reported to CVMVCD at (760) 342-8287.