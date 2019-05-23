Mosquito spraying underway to combat West Nile spread

0523 mosquito spraying

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Palm Springs is the third city where the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has scheduled ultra-low volume (ULV) truck-mounted applications. Treatments in the cities of Coachella and Indio were delayed by high winds and have been rescheduled over the upcoming weekend.

The District anticipates favorable weather conditions Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – May 23-25. The District plans to conduct the applications between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., but they could take place anywhere between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

• In Palm Springs, the application area is within Sunny Dunes Road, Vella Road, just south of Mesquite Avenue, and El Placer Road.

• In Coachella, the application area is within Avenue 52, Tyler Street, Avenue 54, and Calle Empalme.

• In Indio, the application area is within Terra Lago Parkway, Harrison Street, Avenue 44, Aztec Street, and Vista del Oro, excluding agricultural areas and water bodies.

Application dates and times may change due to weather. Route maps and application updates are available on their website here.

Signs will be posted along the routes informing residents of the control efforts. Although mosquito control pesticides and the techniques used pose low risks, the District suggests residents in the application areas may prefer to stay inside or away from the application area during and for 30 minutes following the application. Products used by the District are registered by the Environmental Protection Agency for the purpose of controlling mosquitoes and protecting public health. The products are applied according to label instructions by state-certified technicians.

In the last month, WNV has been detected in 16 mosquito samples in the Coachella Valley including the cities of Coachella, Indio, Palm Springs, and the area of Thermal. This time last year, there were no positive mosquito samples for WNV. District staff continue to intensify mosquito surveillance, searching out breeding sites, and conducting larval and adult control where appropriate.

“What makes this year unlike others is the swiftness in which West Nile virus was detected in so many different areas of the Coachella Valley,” explains District General Manager Jeremy Wittie. “With the upcoming holiday weekend, people will want to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. But you have to remember to protect yourself by limiting time outdoors at dawn and dusk, wearing EPA registered repellent, and wearing long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.”

WNV is transmitted to people and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of serious illness to most people is low. Less than one percent of individuals will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. For WNV, one in five people infected will experience flu-like symptoms.

Young children, people over 50 years old, and individuals with lowered immune systems are at greater risk of experiencing more severe symptoms when infected. Anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider.

Officials say residents should be careful not to create mosquito breeding sources such as standing water in their yards or to allow irrigation runoff into street drains. Please be on the lookout for standing water sources and report them to the District.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid mosquito bites by following simple personal protection measures.

Prevent mosquitoes around your home:

• Inspect yards for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

• Check your rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.

• Clean and scrub birdbaths and pet watering dishes weekly.

• Check and clean any new potted plant containers that you bring home because they may have eggs. Some mosquito eggs can remain viable in dry areas for months.

Prevent mosquito bites:

• Avoid going outside in the hours around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus are most active.

• Wear EPA registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing (as directed on the product label).

• Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.

• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.