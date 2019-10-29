News

Morongo Unified Restorative Youth Court Program

Posted: Oct 29, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - - The San Bernardino District Attorney's Office is teaming up with Morongo Unified School District for the 2019-2020 Restorative Youth Court Program.

 

It's intended for kids between the ages of 12 and 17, who have committed a misdemeanor along with other qualifying offenses. The youth court will allow students to work as court clerks, bailiffs and jurors, while also allowing kids to admit and explain their offense.

 

Coming up on KESQ, we're speaking with the San Bernardino District Attorney to get a closer look at the program, and the opportunity it provides for kids who have committed an offense.

 

 


