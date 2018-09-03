Morongo man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif.- - A 39-year-old Morongo man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies from the Morongo Basin station responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on the 9300 block of Rose Eden Drive in Morongo Valley.

Upon arrival, the responding deputies discovered that Benjamin Tebay and a victim got involved in a verbal argument, which then escalated when Tebay allegedly assaulted the victim. The victim was knocked unconscious during the altercation and sustained major injuries to her face.

When the victim regained consciousness, Tebay allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim while threatening to take her life.

Following the deputies' investigation, Tebay was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

The firearm was taken by deputies as evidence.

Anyo ne with information relating to this incident is urged to contact Deputy R. Arthurton or Johnathan Holt with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175.

To issue an anonymous tip, contact WE-Tip at 1-888-780-CRIME or go to WeTip.com.

