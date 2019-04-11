Morongo Casino, Resort, and Spa job fair to be held next week

CABAZON, Calif.- - Morongo Casino, Resort, and Spa is holding a job fair on April 15.

The fair will look to gather applicants for dozens of positions; some of the available roles:

Cooks

Servers

Cocktail servers

Assistant servers

Bakers

Cashiers

Food runners

Stewards

Supervisors

Pastry chefs

Prospective hires are asked to complete an online application prior to attending.

"Morongo takes pride in our team members at both of our casino resorts, and we want them to thrive," said Morongo's Chief Operating Officer John James. "We offer extremely competitive wages, benefits, and incentives, along with the skills and tools our team members need to grow and succeed through valuable job training."

The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.

According to a Morongo news release. the resort provides over 2,500 local jobs and drums up $3 billion in annual economic activity.