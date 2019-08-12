Morongo Casino holding job fair to staff new restaurant

CABAZON, Calif.- - Morongo Casino Resort and Spa is looking to staff its new Asian restaurant which is slated to open in September.

Mozen Asian Kitchen has openings for supervisors, cashiers, hosts, hostesses, Asian cuisine cooks, and more, according to the casino's news release. The event will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.

"Our vision for Mozen Asian Kitchen is to create an exceptional dining experience with an inspired menu of dishes prepared in the traditional styles of China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and Thailand, and we intend to assemble an amazing team who will bring that concept to fruition," wrote Drive This! Entertainment's Managing Partner Craig Gilbert in a news release. "We believe our success is rooted in our ability to hire great people and help them further develop the skills and tools to succeed in a rewarding work environment."

Full-time workers for the restaurant will have the option to receive medical, dental, and vision benefits as well as paid vacation.