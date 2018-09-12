Morong Casino to host job fair Wednesday

CABAZON, Calif.- - A job fair will be held tomorrow to fill a number of available positions at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.



The Morongo Band of Mission Indians will host the hiring event in the Morongo Casino ballroom from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday.



Morongo representatives say prospective employees should bring resumes and any relevant certificates to the job fair, which will include on-the-

spot hiring opportunities.



Available positions include security officers, surveillance investigators, cooks, cashiers, gas station managers, players service attendants, pro shop attendants, paratransit drivers, bus drivers and dispatchers



For more information, call (951) 755-5180 or visit www.morongo-nsn.gov .

