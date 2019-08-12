More than 950 backpacks given away at Thermal back to school and health fair

Backpack drive held in Thermal

THERMAL, Calif. - The Narrow Door hosted its fourth annual backpack giveaway in Thermal at the Mountain View Estates on Saturday.

According to organizers, at least a thousand people came through the event, picking up school supplies, grabbing books, getting haircuts, and visiting with doctors.

"I got a backpack, some pencils, a ruler, some crayons, and a coloring," said Aylin Sandoval, who is going into sixth grade.

"This is just a great way that we can partner with them, let them know that we're here in the community, that we care for them, and a way for these kids to get back into school and just get excited about school with fresh haircuts, seeing their doctors, and getting a new backpack," said David Ramirez, founder of The Narrow Door.

This was the first year The Narrow Door partnered up with Borrego Health to bring medical and dental services to those in need. For more information on how you can help the organization or receive services, visit https://www.thenarrowdoor.org/.