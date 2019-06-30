More than 200 acres burned in brush fire near Beaumont

Courtesy: @ 546FIREPhoto

BEAUMONT, Calif. - UPDATE at 7:19 a.m.: Fire remains at 214 acres and is 80% contained, according to Cal Fire. Resources will remain on site until full containment is reached.

Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on a brush fire burning near Beaumont that has charred over 200 acres.

WILDLAND FIRE - Lamb Canyon Rd X California Av in the unincorporated County area south east of Beaumont. More: https://t.co/1liXHONhyS #WolfFire

Photo credit: @564FIREPhoto pic.twitter.com/81DuhGQgnT — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 29, 2019

According to Cal Fire, the fire broke out around 11:30 Saturday morning near the intersection of Lamb Canyon Road and California Avenue in the Badlands, southeast of Beaumont. Nearly 200 county firefighters battled the blaze. They were assisted by Cal Fire, fighting the fire from above with water-dropping helicopters.

No structures were threatened or destroyed by the fire.

The fire was listed at 40% containment by Cal Fire in the most recent update just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening. An update is expected Sunday morning.

