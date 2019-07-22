More child sex abuse charges 'forthcoming' against former childcare worker

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A former local childcare worker first arrested in June on suspicion of child sexual abuse will be facing even more charges after additional victims have come forward, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

28-year-old Palm Desert resident Devin Lujan remains behind bars at Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. He was re-arrested on July 12 and is now being held on $5,000,000 bail.

According to county jail records, he faces five felony charges: two counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10, two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, and one count of willful harm of a child. His July arrest came after a second victim came forward, according to John Hall, public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Additional investigation revealed that ​​​​​​​Lujan had at least four total victims. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Media Information Bureau, charges have not yet been filed relating to Lujan's alleged crimes against the third and fourth victims, but they are "forthcoming".

Lujan was first arrested on June 28 on the 74000 block of Scholar Lane in Palm Desert. Also arrested was 31-year-old James Anderson, Lujan's roommate.

Following Lujan's initial arrest, it came to light that he previously worked extensively in local childcare.

Lujan's most recent job was at Bermuda Dunes Learning Center, where he abruptly resigned the day after his June 28 arrest. He had also worked at College of the Desert in the school's child development center, and had been a parent volunteer at George Washington Charter school in Palm Desert. Anderson also had served as a parent volunteer at George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert.

Lujan working as a parent volunteer at George Washington Charter School.

According to representatives from the Bermuda Dunes Learning Center, College of the Desert, and Desert Sand Unified School District, Lujan passed screening processes to enter his positions.

He is set to return to court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on August 28 for a felony settlement conference.

Anderson is free on $30,000 bail. He faces a felony charge of sending harmful material to a minor and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

According to Lujan's arrest warrant declaration, he was reported to law enforcement by someone who was dating Anderson.