Money, drugs, & dogs seized from Coachella home

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Gang Task Force found narcotics, thousands of dollars, and dogs living in deplorable conditions during a search of a Coachella home Friday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a narcotics-related search warrant in the 52000 block of Oasis Palm Friday at approximately 1 p.m.

RSO revealed officers seized two pounds of pre-packaged marijuana, heroin, approximately $6,000.00 in cash and found evidence of illegal sales of narcotics.

Officers also found three dogs living in deplorable conditions in the backyard of the house. Animal control was called and the dogs were taken for a medical evaluation.

Code Enforcement deemed the home unsafe for habitation after identifying several illegal and unsafe conditions. Authorities also discovered the occupants were stealing electricity by bypassing the meter at the residence.

There were no occupants inside the home during the service of the search warrant. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this crime, contact CVVCGTF member Officer James at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, you can use the online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601.