Modular trailer burning in Thermal
Cal Fire / Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of fire burning in Thermal.
According to Cal Fire, a modular trailer is engulfed in flames and has spread to nearby eucalyptus trees on the 65000 block. of Van Buren Street.
9 engines, breathing support, a water tender, and a battalion chief are on scene.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, tune in at 5 p.m. for live coverage.
