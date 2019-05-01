News

Modular trailer burning in Thermal

Posted: May 01, 2019 04:39 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 04:39 PM PDT

Cal Fire / Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of fire burning in Thermal.

According to Cal Fire, a modular trailer is engulfed in flames and has spread to nearby eucalyptus trees on the 65000 block. of Van Buren Street.

9 engines, breathing support, a water tender, and a battalion chief are on scene.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, tune in at 5 p.m. for live coverage.


