Modular trailer burning in Thermal

Cal Fire / Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of fire burning in Thermal.

According to Cal Fire, a modular trailer is engulfed in flames and has spread to nearby eucalyptus trees on the 65000 block. of Van Buren Street.

9 engines, breathing support, a water tender, and a battalion chief are on scene.

