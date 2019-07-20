Modular home partially blocks eastbound lane near Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who left behind a half modular home Saturday on State Route 62 near Desert Hot Springs.

It appears the modular home detached from its trailer and rolled off to the side, partially blocking the right traffic lane going eastbound.

A CHP officer told News Channel Three that the scene is potentially dangerous because the modular is blocking part of the highway. They contacted Caltrans to remove it.