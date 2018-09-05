Model Behavior: ANTM's Renee Alway on life after prison

Model Behavior airing Thursday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Dozens of women have cycled through the popular reality competition America's Next Top Model. Very few are household names. But one finalist got her 15 minutes of fame, and then some, when she went on a crime spree in Palm Springs in 2013. CBS Local 2's Brooke Beare spoke with Renee Alway from jail four years ago before she headed to prison. Alway agreed to sit down with her again just a few days ago to explain what's happened since she was released.

Watch Model Behavior, a two part special report. Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on CBS Local 2.

"Everybody loves a fall from grace. Hopefully people love a comeback more." -- Renee Alway

Tesla Alway "As a little girl, that's how I inititally got into modeling. Because I was such a bad tomboy that my dad was like 'You're going to etiquette school, because I can't have you acting like this in front of people.'" Renee Alway

Tesla Alway "As a little girl, that's how I inititally got into modeling. Because I was such a bad tomboy that my dad was like 'You're going to etiquette school, because I can't have you acting like this in front of people.'" Renee Alway

Watch Renee Alway's full interview with Brooke Beare from jail in 2014.