Mobile home fire contained in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - A double-wide mobile home fire has been contained in Thousand Palms.

The fire, which was reported 4:49 p.m., broke out on the 33000 block of San Lucas Trail in Thousand Palms. It was contained by 5:35 p.m.

A single-story single-family dwelling is caught according to Cal Fire. Five fire engines responded to the scene to battle the blaze. Cal Fire and CHP crews are on scene.

Additional engines have been requested to the scene due to heavy winds. Crews from So Cal Gas and Imperial Irrigation District were also requested to the scene.

The home that burned is a total loss. Firefighters on scene say high winds made things much worse — the damage was already extensive before they arrived on scene pic.twitter.com/YpRhk9xPb3 — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) April 30, 2019

pic.twitter.com/ZcnHZtogFp — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) April 30, 2019

