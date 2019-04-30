Mobile home fire contained in Thousand Palms
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - A double-wide mobile home fire has been contained in Thousand Palms.
The fire, which was reported 4:49 p.m., broke out on the 33000 block of San Lucas Trail in Thousand Palms. It was contained by 5:35 p.m.
A single-story single-family dwelling is caught according to Cal Fire. Five fire engines responded to the scene to battle the blaze. Cal Fire and CHP crews are on scene.
Additional engines have been requested to the scene due to heavy winds. Crews from So Cal Gas and Imperial Irrigation District were also requested to the scene.
A News Channel 3 news team is on scene.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15