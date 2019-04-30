News

Mobile home fire contained in Thousand Palms

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 05:15 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 06:19 PM PDT

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - A double-wide mobile home fire has been contained in Thousand Palms. 

The fire, which was reported 4:49 p.m., broke out on the 33000 block of San Lucas Trail in Thousand Palms. It was contained by 5:35 p.m. 

A single-story single-family dwelling is caught according to Cal Fire.  Five fire engines responded to the scene to battle the blaze. Cal Fire and CHP crews are on scene. 

Additional engines have been requested to the scene due to heavy winds. Crews from So Cal Gas and Imperial Irrigation District were also requested to the scene. 

A News Channel 3 news team is on scene.

 Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story. 


