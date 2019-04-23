Mission Springs Water District representative: "We've been hijacked by Desert Water Agency"

WATER PACKAGE

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - A report from a citizen advisory committee in Desert Hot Springs is asking lawmakers in Sacramento to "re-work" a state law, which went into effect in 2015, that allowed the Desert Water Agency in Palm Springs to take over management authority of the groundwater distributed by the Mission Springs Water District, to people living in Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas.

John Souliiere, MSWD's Public Affairs Officer, says his district has been "hijacked" by DWA.

"They've shunned our offers to have joint meetings, or to meet with us, prior to taking these types of actions," said Soulliere.

That 2015 law, called the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" is designed to use local water agencies for the first time, to help the state control and account for the use of groundwater in California.

But, Soulliere says the law unintentionally allows DWA to control how much water MSWD pumps for its customers, where and when they pump, and, the quantity.

"We feel its a marginalization, a disenfranchisement, and environmental injustice, frankly," said Soulliere.

The Mission Springs Water District contends that allowing DWA management authority over the water supply in Desert Hot Springs is a threat to the city's growth and economic development, and the distirct wants a change in state law to the point it eliminates DWA's control over the district.

We spoke with the Public Affairs Officer for the Desert Water Agency, who discounted concerns brought up by her counterpart at MSWD.

Ashley Metzger also criticized the citizen study group final report, saying it "does not include input from experts".

"Ufortunately there has been a little bit of conflict over this, there is an ongoing lawsuit," said Metzger.

Metzger also says DWA will ensure, now and in the future, the same level of service for people living in and around Desert Hot Springs, that her agency has already been providing elsewhere in the west valley.

"We're all involved in making sure that the future of of water in desert hot springs is sustainable," said Metzger.

We contacted State Senator Jeff Stone's office for comment and we were told that he was "unavailable".

A representative for Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia also said Garcia was "not available" to comment.

