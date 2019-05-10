Missing Couple Mystery: Family looks back on 2 years since disappearance

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COACHELLA, Calif.- - It was two years ago today when Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran were last seen or heard from.

Search for Audry Moran & Jon Darling enters second month. The couple disappeared on Wednesday, May 10. The sheriff's department has taken over the investigation but still no signs of the missing couple as of July 10.

On the night of their disappearance, investigators say Moran got off work at the Extra Space Storage in Bermuda Dunes, briefly stopped at her sister's at around 8:00 p.m., then left to pick up Jonathan. The pair was set to meet at an unknown location between Coachella and Imperial County. On May 11, 2017, police found Audrey's car on the side of the road on the I-10 in Beaumont. Investigators said nothing seemed amiss with the car.

"No forced entry on the vehicle, no signs of forced entry in the vehicle, no blood or anything like that," Indio Police Department Sgt. Dan Marshall.

Everything else about their disappearance remains a mystery. Many of their loved ones still have some of the same questions they had the day the pair were first reported missing.

It's been an emotional two years for loved ones, but they have not given up hope.

"That's my son. That's Maria's daughter. We'll wait as long as it takes for us to wait," said Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mother.

If you have any information on Jonathan and Audrey's disappearance, call the special tip-line at 760-393-3544 or the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-863-1600.