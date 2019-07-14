Minor arrested following alleged DUI crash in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded Saturday morning just after 4 am to a report of a single vehicle collision at Cesar Chavez Street and Fourth Street.

A 17-year-old Hispanic female resident of Indio, whose name was not released, was apparently driving northbound on Cesar Chavez Street and attempted to turn into a business parking lot. She was unable to make the turn, and the vehicle hit the business.

She received medical treatment at the scene with no apparent injury. No other injuries were reported. There was minor damage done to the business.

Alcohol intoxication does appear to be a factor in the collision. The juvenile was arrested and later released to family members.