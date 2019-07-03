Men arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of child under 10

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Update:

News Channel 3 has confirmed that Devin Daniel Lujan, one of the two men arrested for the alleged sexual abuse, worked at a children's center up until last week. He was also a part-time employee of College of the Desert and was a parent-volunteer at Washington Charter School in Palm Desert.

Original story:

Two Palm Desert men were arrested for alleged crimes involving children, the sheriff's department announced today.

Deputies were alerted on Friday to an allegation of sexual abuse of a child that occurred in the 74000 block of Scholar Lane, Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Albert Martinez said.

An investigation led to the arrests that afternoon of 28-year-old Devin Daniel Lujan, who was booked on suspicion of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10, and 31-year-old James Anderson, who is accused of distribution of child porn and indecent exposure, Martinez said.

Lujan and Anderson were released Saturday after posting bail of $55,000 and $30,000, respectively.



Lujan is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 26, while Anderson's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28, both at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.