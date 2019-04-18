Memorial service for valley philanthropist Barbara Keller

A public memorial service for beloved valley philanthropist Barbara Keller will be held today at 10 a.m. at Temple Isaiah on W Alejo Road in Palm Springs. We will livestream the service as soon as it commences, click here to visit our live events page.

Friends remember Barbara Keller

Keller passed away on Monday at the age of 75. Originally from New York, she and her husband Jerry own LULU California Bistro in Palm Springs and Acqua California Bistro in Rancho Mirage.

She was well known for her long history of working with desert charitable groups. Keller served as chairperson of the board of directors at Desert AIDS Project and co-chair of the Steve Chase Galas, vice-chair of the board of trustees at the Palm Springs Art Museum, trustee of the McCallum Theater and Jewish Family Service. She was a supporter of many more local charities.

Keller was honored numerous times around the valley for her work helping the community.

In February 2012, she received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

She is a recipient of the ATHENA Award for community service and was previously named Volunteer of the Year from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

In 2016, Keller was honored in Rancho Mirage at the 4th Annual Women in Business Awards.

Keller is survived by her husband, kids, and grandchildren.