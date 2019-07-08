Memorial service for Tuskegee Airman Lt Col Bob Friend held at Palm Springs Air Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Air Museum hosted a memorial service this morning for Tuskegee Airman Red Tail combat pilot Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" J. Friend.

“He was a guy that was an inspiration for all of us. He was a guy that turned all of us military guys into little kids...just to listen to his stories,” said Felix Giles, friend of Robert Friend.

There was not a single open seat at the Palm Springs Air Museum Sunday morning -- hundreds gathered to honor the life and legacy of Tuskegee airman Lt. Col. Bob Friend. His friends and family shared memories and lessons he taught them. “He was honest, he trusted everybody, he liked everybody he counted everybody as family," said Karen Crumlich, daughter of Bob Friend.

Friend passed away just a few months away from his 100th birthday. He was one of the last surviving members of the iconic Tuskegee airmen pilots, the first African American military pilots in the history of the United States Armed Forces.

“His challenge was, on one hand, the Germans were trying to shoot him down and kill him, and on the other hand the United States army did not want black pilots. It was a segregated force at that time. So it was an extremely difficult position for them to be in," said Fred Bell, Vice-Chairman, Palm Springs Air Museum.

Despite adversity, Friend flew in 142 combat missions over Europe during World War II and also served in Korea and Vietnam. For his service, Friend has been the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal, the distinguished Flying Cross, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Bronze Star with Flying Cross, three distinguished Service Medals, and an Air Medal.

“You have to understand this guy truly was an American hero. The things he had to go through just to become a pilot...our country had some rough things going on then. He’s walking history. He was the guy that we all in the military aspired to be," added Giles.

After retiring, Friend became very involved in the Air Museum and its flight program -- spending hours volunteering. “The amount of poise and grace that he had...when he volunteered his time was just amazing. I’d never seen anything like that," said Bell.

Friend woreked close with Bell -- restoring a P-51 to look like his own plane from World War II. “He was a mentor. he was a father figure. He was a great man," said Bell.

“Bunny,” his beloved aircraft, flew overhead as part of his memorial service, following other aircraft flown by the Tuskegee airmen and the missing man formation.

He is survived by all his children, 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren. “His legacy will continue on because someone in this family will always be around to tell his story," said Crumlich.