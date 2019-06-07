Mega Millions jackpot swells to $530 million

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $530 million.



There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Meganumber, one each in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota. The one sold in Colorado is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. The others are each worth $1 million.



The numbers drawn Tuesday were 25, 37, 46, 48, 68 and the Mega number was 25. The estimated jackpot was $475 million.



The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.



The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

