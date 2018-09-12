Mega Millions jackpot expected to grow to $207 million

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $227 million.



There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.



The numbers drawn Tuesday were 15, 30, 51, 62, 67 and the Mega number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $207 million.



The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.



The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

