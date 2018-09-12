News

Mega Millions jackpot expected to grow to $207 million

No tickets with all numbers sold Tuesday.

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 11:13 AM PDT

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $227 million.
   
There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.
   
The numbers drawn Tuesday were 15, 30, 51, 62, 67 and the Mega number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $207 million.
   
The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
   
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.
   
The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3  & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries