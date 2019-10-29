Medical staff prepares to treat students and staff affected by Martinez Fire

Medical staff prepares to treat students

THERMAL, Calif. - - The Desert Healthcare District organized resources from several local hospitals to be on site at schools in Thermal today.

"I've been out here for 2 hours and I've developed a headache. I have a cold going on but I've definitely been coughing more since I've been here," said Dr. Cody Bielsky.

Medical professionals like Bielsky, a family medicine doctor with UC Riverside, treated students and faculty that have been affected by the smoke from the mulch fire.

"We are providing accute care for these illnesses. We came with these medicines. We did full exams to make sure there isn't anything else we're missing. We're referring them to the emergency dept. If they have to go," Bielsky said.

Bielsky says one of the main concerns and risks from inhaling the smoke is carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Those symptoms specifically would be headache, nausea, redding of the lips," Bielsky added.

The doctors treated several patients today in just their first day of being available.

"Just being here within an hour and a half, we've already run out of our medicine," Bielsky said.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that it did not find hazardous components within the smoke, however, this doesn't mean there still aren't concerns about the smoke, especially for those with asthma.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser of the Riverside County Public Health Office, says th Air Quality Management District continues to monitor the amount of particulate matter in the air, a component that can cause irritation in the lungs.

"If you breathe in enough that can be very irritating. This is something that's going to drag on for a couple of weeks," Kaiser said.

Several agencies continue to monitor the mulch fire, which expected to be out in November.