Medical emergency prompts 2 crashes, one involving bicycle, in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A woman experiencing a medical emergency caused two separate collisions in Cathedral City Wednesday morning.
At around 9:30 a.m., Cathedral City Police Department officers received a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle near the intersection of Landau Boulevard and McCallum Way. Upon arrival, officers found that a sedan struck a cyclist, then continued on to Landau Boulevard and Ramon Road, where a second collision occurred with another sedan.
The cyclist sustained moderate injuries and the driver of the vehicle who sparked the collisions, an unidentified 86-year-old woman, were transported to area hospitals by Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics. The only information about the driver's condition which was provided was that she suffered from a 'medical issue'; her condition is not known at this time.
The driver of the second vehicle involved in the cash did not sustain any injuries.
The investigation into this incident remains active.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15