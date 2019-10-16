Medical emergency prompts 2 crashes, one involving bicycle, in Cathedral City

2 injured in Cathedral City crash

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A woman experiencing a medical emergency caused two separate collisions in Cathedral City Wednesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., Cathedral City Police Department officers received a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle near the intersection of Landau Boulevard and McCallum Way. Upon arrival, officers found that a sedan struck a cyclist, then continued on to Landau Boulevard and Ramon Road, where a second collision occurred with another sedan.

The cyclist sustained moderate injuries and the driver of the vehicle who sparked the collisions, an unidentified 86-year-old woman, were transported to area hospitals by Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics. The only information about the driver's condition which was provided was that she suffered from a 'medical issue'; her condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the cash did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation into this incident remains active.