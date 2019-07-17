Mecca wildfire contained after 5 days of burning

MECCA, Calif.- - A wildfire in Mecca that has blackened 80 acres was completely contained Wednesday morning



The non-injury blaze broke out for unknown reasons about 10:50 Friday morning near Lincoln Street and Avenue 66, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, initially prompting firefighters to request that power lines be deactivated in the area.



Crews were able to stop the fire's progress later that afternoon and made steady progress toward containment on Saturday, despite temperatures well into the triple digits.



The fire destroyed an outbuilding soon after it broke out.



Firefighters continue to monitor for flare-ups and mop-up smoldering piles of debris within the burn area, the fire department said.



No injuries were reported.



