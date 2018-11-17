Indio City Council race tied in latest update

INDIO, Calif. -- - Update 11/16/18:

As of Friday at 5 p.m., the race is now tied at 1,129 votes, according to the latest update from the Riverside County Registrar's office.

Indio Mayor Mike Wilson had been leading the race by double digits since Tuesday, but the lead has gone back in forth in the last week. Coming out of election day Tuesday, Wilson was leading the race by three votes. Fermon took lead by one vote last Friday but Wilson regained the lead by 18 votes last Saturday. Fermon was once again leading this Monday's update but hasn't been in the lead since Tuesday.

Approximately 116,000 vote-by-mail and 45,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed. The next updated results will be posted at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

UPDATE 11/14/2018: Mayor Mike Wilson now leads challenger Waymond Fermond by 15 votes. The latest update came from the Riverside County Registrar's office at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tuesday's update saw the incumbent leading Fermon by 14 votes. 1,999 total votes have been tallied so far.

Updated results are now posted. Approximately 150,000 Vote-by-Mail and 45,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed. The next updated results will be posted at 5:00pm on Thursday. — Riverside Registrar (@RivCoRegistrar) November 15, 2018

Mayor Mike Wilson has once again taken the lead in the race for the District 2 Indio City Council race.

In the latest update from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wilson leads challenger Waymond Fermon by 14 votes.

Monday's update from the Registrar saw Fermon pull ahead by 5 votes.

Updated results are now posted. Approximately 164,000 Vote-by-Mail and 45,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed. The next updated results will be posted at 5:00pm on Wednesday. — Riverside Registrar (@RivCoRegistrar) November 14, 2018

Out of the current votes counted, Wilson has 979 votes (50.36%), while Fermon has 965 votes (49.64%).

On Saturday, Wilson held the lead in the race by 18 votes, but on Friday, Fermon was leading the race by one vote. Coming out of election day Tuesday, Wilson was leading the race by three votes.

No winner has been declared yet. According to the County Registrar, approximately 132,000 vote-by-mail and 45,000 provisional, and 50,000 ballots postmarked on or before Election Day still need to be processed.

