Massive dust devil spotted in Coachella
COACHELLA, Calif.- - In the east valley, dust was dancing.
Earlier this afternoon a News Channel 3 viewer passed along a video of a massive dust devil in Coachella.
The whirlwind was spotted whipping up sand near the intersection of Polk Street and Avenue 52 around 1:30 p.m.
"[The] sand twister [was] 100 feet wide, about 200 feet tall", according to Esteban Vieyra Zatarain, who took the video.
