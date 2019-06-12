Massive dust devil spotted in Coachella

Dust devil in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif.- - In the east valley, dust was dancing.

Earlier this afternoon a News Channel 3 viewer passed along a video of a massive dust devil in Coachella.

The whirlwind was spotted whipping up sand near the intersection of Polk Street and Avenue 52 around 1:30 p.m.

"[The] sand twister [was] 100 feet wide, about 200 feet tall", according to Esteban Vieyra Zatarain, who took the video.

