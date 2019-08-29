Masked man arrested for Desert Hot Springs burglary

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man was arrested for trying to burglarize a Desert Hot Springs home while wearing a mask, police said Friday.



The Desert Hot Springs Police Department received a 911 call at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday from a woman reporting that a masked man had gone into her home in a mobile home park in the 64500 block of Pierson Avenue, officers said.



The man ran out of the home after the woman's daughter saw him and screamed, police were told.



A little more than an hour and a half later, officers were again called to the mobile home park for a report of a man walking around with a mask.



Police spotted Rene Hinojosa, 31, wearing a mask and clothes similar to those the burglar was described as wearing.



Hinojosa was detained, and a detective took the mask he was wearing to the victims of the earlier burglary.



When the detective showed the mask to the daughter, she immediately began to cry, police said.



Hinojosa was arrested and taken to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held today on $35,000 bail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance, jail records show.

