Marvyn's Magic Theater brings magic and comedy to La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - There's a new magic and comedy theater in town and our very own Eye on the Desert reporter Caitlin Thropay gives us a sneak peek inside the new Marvyn's Magic Theater.

From the moment you step inside expect to be dazzled by a magical experience.

"When people enter into Marvyn's Magic Theater they always have to request to be let in the green door," Producer and Director of Entertainment for Marvyn's Magic Theater, Jeff Hobson told News Channel 3.

Marvyn Roy known as "Mr. Electric." He's a famous magician that lives in the Coachella Valley. He's now 94 years old and has inspired magicians all around the world. This is why Hobson wanted to name the theater after him.

Hobson hosts the shows and he says he created this theater to be a place he would've wanted to perform in if he were still traveling on the road as a magician.

"I traveled around the world," he said. "I Spent 14 years on the strip of Las Vegas and I didn't know what my home looked like and I had a friend, a local resident, Gary Bueller say if you ever want to open a place let me know. I turned him down for 12 years and finally he showed me La Quinta, feel in love with it and I said okay, time to get off the road, time to settle down and open up my own place," Hobson shared.

Once you're inside, you'll see a full bar and magic tricks around the room, even magic wine bottles.

"At Marvyn's Magic Theater we want you to be unsure of yourself," he said.

This quaint theater seats 129 people and is only for those 21 and older.

Entertainers from Las Vegas, Broadway and all over the world will perform magic, grand illusion, escape magic, mentalism magic, close-up magic, hilarious comedy, prop comedy, joggling, ventriloquism and other kinds of performance art.

"You'll never know what you're going to get but it's always going to be a great show," Hobson said.

Showtimes are Wednesdays through Thursdays at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $65 on regular nights and $45 on Sundays. You can buy them online at marvynsmagictheater.com or their box office. Marvyn's is located in La Quinta at 46630 Washington St, La Quinta, CA 92253.